Cancer society raises €8,000 on Daffodil Day in Bagenalstown

DAFFODIL Day in Bagenalstown truly blossomed, as more than €8,000 was raised for the Irish Cancer Society.

The event is organised by Marion Smyth, chairperson of the Bagenalstown Carlow Kilkenny Homecare fundraising team.

Marion thanked other members of the team as well as dozens of other volunteers from around the locality who helped to raise €8,050 for the worthy cause. This money is used to finance cancer research, which is vital in the ongoing fight against the disease as well as helping in the screening against cancer.

Marion also gave a big thank you to everyone who supported them on the day.

In 2018, the Irish Cancer Society invested €2.5m in cancer research initiatives and projects throughout Ireland.

On average, 362 people in Carlow are diagnosed with cancer every year and the society provides local supports.

In 2018, 40 cancer patients in Carlow received 171 nights of care through the society’s night nursing service. Twenty-six patients from Carlow were brought to 185 chemotherapy-related appointments by the volunteer driver service.

Almost 250 counselling sessions were provided in Carlow through the society’s affiliated cancer support centre.

Grants totalling €5,000 were provided to six families in Carlow through the society’s financial support programme, which assists parents of children who are undergoing cancer treatment and experiencing financial hardship.

Thirty-eight patients from Carlow were granted a total of €11,400 from the Travel2Care transportation assistance fund made available by the national cancer control programme and administered by the Irish Cancer Society.

The fund is available to patients travelling to the eight designated cancer care centres in Ireland.