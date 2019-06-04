CCTV footage of dangerous incidents released as Luas operator launches safety appeal

Luas operator Transdev has launched a new safety appeal to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists asking them to remember that only seconds could change their life.

The appeal comes as Transdev released new tram CCTV footage which shows motorists and cyclists deliberately breaking red lights at tram tracks and pedestrians walking out in front of oncoming trams.

Some readers may find this video upsetting.

Transdev say that Luas drivers continually report the same incidents.

These include pedestrians jaywalking, never looking left and right, often with headphones in and heads down, motorists and cyclists breaking red lights.

Transdev says “not breaking red lights and crossing roads and tramways carefully are basic rules of the road which, when broken, can prove fatal.”

They say they have released the new footage to highlight the dangers of not being careful when crossing tram tracks or breaking red lights.

“People have become familiar with Luas, and with familiarity sometimes comes complacency,” said Seamus Egan, Managing Director of Transdev.

“A tram is on a fixed track, it cannot swerve, and it needs more time to brake than a road vehicle.

Motorists, who often visibly speed up to cross a road junction as opposed to slowing down, need to be more mindful of the potential consequences of their actions.

“Not only is the motorist gambling with his or her life and the lives of others, a collision with a tram results in significant delays to, or curtailment of service for Luas customers.

“When a collision with a tram does occur, Luas passengers are left waiting for the emergency services to deal with the incident before the all-clear can be given for the Luas service to resume.”

Transdev is calling on pedestrians and road users is to always remember to:

Stay focused

Always look left and right before crossing Luas tracks

Slow down coming up to traffic lights

Don’t assume the tram is going to be able to stop instantly

Familiarise yourself with the tram lines

If you see a motorist break a Red Light – report it to An Garda Síochána.