Dublin the 14th most congested city in the world, study shows

Dublin is now the 14th most congested city in the world and the 6th worst in Europe.

The TomTom Traffic Index studied traffic across 403 cities last year.

It showed the worst day for traffic in the city was Friday, November 9th, and the best was January 1st.

Dublin drivers are spending an average of 45% more time travelling in traffic than they should under normal circumstances.

They are spending an extra 26 minutes in the car per 30 minute trip when travelling at peak hours in the morning and evening.

The report found that Mumbai was the most congested city, followed by Bogota and Lima.

In Europe, Moscow (5th overall) was the most congested city, with Istanbul (6th overall) and Bucharest (11th overall) completing the top three.

Ralf-Peter Schaefer, TomTom’s VP of Traffic information, said: “Globally, traffic congestion is rising.

“And that’s both good, and bad, news. It’s good because it indicates a strong global economy, but the flip side is drivers wasting time sitting in traffic, not to mention the huge environmental impact.”

The TomTom Traffic index statistics are calculated from anonymised GPS data collected via navigation devices, in-dash systems and smartphones.