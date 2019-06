A house in Drogheda in Co Louth has been left extensively damaged after a suspected petrol bomb attack in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in the Tredagh View area of Drogheda at approximately 2.15am this morning.

Gardaí in Drogheda said they are investigating “an incident of criminal damage by fire”.

No injuries reported to the occupants of the premises.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.