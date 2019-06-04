Gardaí issue information appeal following west Dublin shooting

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for information in relation to a shooting in west Dublin last Saturday.

A man in his 40s was shot in the stomach outside a busy Lidl shopping centre on Blakestown Road in Blanchardstown at around 5.20pm.

The victim looked for shelter in the supermarket where he was soon assisted by Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

Gardaí say the gunman’s suspected getaway vehicle was a Navy Blue/Black Toyota Avensis (06 MH 1181) that was purchased on May 27.

The vehicle was later found burnt out at the Miller’s Glen area of Swords on June 1.

Gardaí are seeking help from the public and anxious to speak to anyone with information.

Specifically, they would like to speak to:

Anybody that was in the Blakestown Way area at the time of the shooting or in the hour preceding the incident and if they observed anyone acting suspiciously.

Any persons that were in the Lidl supermarket or the carpark or the immediate vicinity at the time of the incident.

Any motorists that drove along Blakestown way on the afternoon of May 1, 2019 who may have had dashcam footage in use.

Anyone who may have seen the suspected getaway vehicle between May 27 and June 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown on 01-6667008 or the Garda Confidential line on 1-800-666-111.