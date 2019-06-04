Ireland South recount to get underway this morning

A full recount of European Election ballot papers in the Ireland South constituency is to get underway this morning.

Sinn Féin requested the recount after only 326 votes separated Liadh Ní Riada and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan.

The some 756,000 ballot papers from the 12 county constituency have been stored at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork.

It is expected that the recount will take 28 days to complete, at a cost of €1m.

Additional staff from outside Cork are set to be drafted in to ensure as speedy a conclusion to the recount.

Returning Officer Martin Harvey indicated yesterday that he is likely to reach out to staff who worked on the other counts in a bid to speed up the count.

Mr Harvey said he will only be able to run the re-count during normal office hours as staff who worked on the original count had taken holidays from their main duties.

Should the full 28 days be taken, the count would continue until July 11, nine days after the EU Parliament is set to convene for the first time and to elect its new President.

The absence of the four Ireland South MEPs will create significant difficulties as they are set to miss out on appointment to key committees.

– additional reporting by Daniel McConnell and Elaine Loughlin