Local choir pairs with Swedish peers for special concert

AN incredibly warm, responsive audience turned an evening of song into a night to remember for Carlow Voices and their Swedish visitors Koren Rostrum.

The local choir were delighted to host a joint concert titled An Evening of Song in St Mary’s Church recently, welcoming the Nordic singers, who hail from just outside Gothenburg.

The Swedish choir approached Carlow Voices last year expressing an interest in visiting Ireland and Carlow Voices were delighted to welcome them to the county and extend the invitation to perform together.

A wonderful repertoire of traditional airs from both countries, a number of contemporary pieces and sacred music found favour with a very receptive audience. In fact, members of Koren Rostrum, who regularly travel to perform with various choirs around Europe, found the Carlow audience their best yet!

Among the highlights were Carlow Voices’ performance of Toto’s Africa and their medley from the musical Once along with a wonderful arrangement of The Bangles’ An Eternal Flame and Eurythmics’ Talking to an Angel from Koren Rostrum

Musical directors were Mary Amond O’Brien and Magnus Ekman, who brought out the very best from their choirs, with Bernadette Dunne on piano and Aoife Kavanagh on violin/flute.

Both choirs performed two pieces together – the beautiful Swedish piece Stamning and ending with Blessing.

MC for the evening was Carlow Voices chairperson Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne, who warmly welcomed the choir’s new Swedish friends, many of whom had spent a number of days in Carlow and also toured the east of the country.

A cheque for €2,700 was also presented to the Irish Cancer Society’s Carlow branch, the proceeds from a Carlow Voices concert back in March.

Following the concert, both choirs enjoyed a terrific night in Teach Dolmain with plenty of traditional Irish music and even a few Abba numbers making it a night of great fun.