STEM students embrace SciFest at Coláiste Lorcáin

YOUNG mathematicians, scientists, engineers and tech-mad students from Coláiste Lorcáin in Castledermot took part in an event called Scifest@schools, when more than 30 projects were presented to guest judges for appraisal.

The SciFest programme is a series of one-day STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) fairs for second-level students. The aim of the programme is to encourage an interest in, and love of, the STEM subjects and it’s designed to be as inclusive and accessible as possible. SciFest@School is where second-level schools host their own in-house SciFest STEM fairs.

The competition, which was open to first years and TY students, was particularly fierce this year, so visiting judges had their work cut out.

In first place were Cassie Cullen, Mary Lawler and Ellen Clever from first year with a project titled Ability of different indigestion tablets and traditional remedies to neutralise stomach acid***.

The runners-up were Kaia Farrell, Holly McDermot and Amy Hade from first year for their project Can you make a battery from citric fruit?

Other winners were Conor Cuddy, who investigated if light was a wave or a particle, and Annie Howard and Erin Anthony from TY investigated if there was a link between breakfast and increased brain activity.

Food for thought!