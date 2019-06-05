Cantillon’s Spar wins award for retail excellence

GRAIGUECULLEN’S Spar store lived up to the brand’s slogan of ‘Always there for you’ when it won a retail award recently.

Cantillon’s Spar in Graiguecullen was fêted at the annual Spar 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration in the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge.

Spar and Spar Express retailers from across Ireland attended the prestigious event, which was hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the Spar brand in Ireland.

The awards are for stores which have demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.