Cantillon’s Spar wins award for retail excellence

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

GRAIGUECULLEN’S Spar store lived up to the brand’s slogan of ‘Always there for you’ when it won a retail award recently.

Cantillon’s Spar in Graiguecullen was fêted at the annual Spar 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration in the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge.

Pictured at the SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme Awards celebrating outstanding retailing excellence at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin were Liam ODwyer SPAR retail operations advisor, Lita Jakuvovska SPAR Graiguecullen and Peter Dwan, SPAR regional manager

Spar and Spar Express retailers from across Ireland attended the prestigious event, which was hosted by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the Spar brand in Ireland.

The awards are for stores which have demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Fringe events will be a cut above!

Wednesday, 05/06/19 - 1:30pm

Pink tractor leads run in memory of much-loved Tom

Wednesday, 05/06/19 - 11:05am

Cancer society raises €8,000 on Daffodil Day in Bagenalstown

Tuesday, 04/06/19 - 4:27pm