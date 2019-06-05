Dublin Gardaí search for missing girl

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

15-year-old Nadine Walsh.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 15-year-old Nadine Walsh who has been missing from the Mountjoy area since Monday.

She is described as being five foot five inches tall, slim with brown eyes and brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, wine trousers and black runners.

Anyone with information on Nadine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.