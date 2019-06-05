Fringe events will be a cut above!

THE streets of Carlow will be alive with music and art when this year’s Fringe Arts Festival takes place from Thursday 6 June and runs for ten days.

Now in its third year, the Carlow Fringe Arts Festival is a vibrant showcase of the local arts, including painting, sculpture, drama, music and crafts.

The event was officially launched by festival director, artist Maurice O’Reilly at its headquarters, the Made in Carlow art gallery on Tullow Street. He revealed that more than 100 artists from various media have contributed to this year’s arts fest, making for one of the liveliest and most interesting programmes yet. While Made in Carlow will play host to plenty of the painters and crafts people, one of the other main hubs is the former Perry’s Cash & Carry on Kennedy Street.

Elsewhere, business premises will act as pop-up galleries, while venues like Scraggs Alley and Pembroke Club d’Art will be hopping with live music. Carlow Cathedral Centre and the Seven Oaks Hotel have been transformed into art galleries, while St Mary’s Church on Haymarket is a fully-fledged concert venue, playing host to Jack Lukeman, one of the festival highlights.

The whole ethos behind the fringe is that anyone in the community can access the arts and enjoy the experience first hand. The festival runs over ten days, full of exhibitions, live music, poetry and storytelling as well as collaborative events, where budding artists can join with the professionals to produce art on the street.

Visitors from all over are welcome to join in and celebrate the artistic heart of Carlow. Look out for the comprehensive programme in local shops and hostelries.

For more information, email the festival at CarlowFringeFest@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.