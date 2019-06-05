Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace elected as MEP for Ireland South

Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace has been elected as an MEP for Ireland South.

Following the 19th count, Mr Wallace took the third seat in the constituency following the redistribution of Liadh Ní Riada’s votes.

However, Mr Wallace was not actually present to enjoy his moment as he was stranded in Gatwick Airport. He was flying from Italy to Ireland via London and his initial flight was delayed, causing him to miss his connecting flight.

Mr Wallace, who has proved a magnet for transfers since the very first count picked up 27,001 transfers from Ms Ni Riada’s vote, putting him on 139,529 overall, far exceeding the quota.

Seanie O’Shea, Mr Wallace’s campaign manager, said that he was “really disappointed” to miss the announcement.

“He was due into Cork at 2pm but the flight from Italy was late,” Mr O’Shea said.

“He sends his apologies. Obviously, over the weekend when we heard it could take 28 days to do the count, we were concerned but we more or less knew that he was sure of his seat.

“We thought we would have to wait a lot longer to confirm it than today.

Mick is going to take it all in now. He is entitled to sit in the Dail until July 2 and he will take up that option.

Count staff are now working on the transfer of Mr Wallace’s surplus of 19,674.

Green Party candidate Grace O’Sullivan is currently in fourth on 114,287, and Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is fifth on 110,085.

Both are keen to secure the fourth seat as the fifth seat only becomes active once Britain leaves the European Union.

Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher took the first two seats in the five-seat constituency last week.

[media=flourish]373294[/media]

Additonal reporting by Digitial Desk staff