Ireland’s largest free maritime festival to raise awareness of plastic pollution

Ireland’s largest free maritime festival is set to kick off in Cork this weekend and along with a jam-packed schedule of fun sea-related activities, there will be a range of events highlighting the problem of plastics in our oceans.

An interactive hut made up of 60kg of household plastics, the average amount used by an adult in Ireland each year will be unveiled over the weekend, along with a specially commissioned artistic performance on how the fishing sector is reducing plastics in our seas.

The piece, Fantastic Fishermen go Fishing for Litter references the BIM’s Fishing for Litter scheme, which encourages fishermen to take ashore waste they encounter at sea.

So far, they’ve collected over 330 tonnes of marine litter since it began in 2015.

The Flock of Sea Gulls event will see 1000 young visitors transform 1000 plastic cartons into an installation of seagulls while the Port of Cork and MaREI’s 3D exhibition Maintaining a Healthy Harbour is also on display, with marine litter artworks from local school children.

There will also be a host of engaging exhibitions and a workshop to turn plastic into art open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

Speaking about the festival, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Mick Finn said:

Environmental stewardship of our oceans is something we need to instil in our children. This will ensure the problems facing our oceans are addressed, and hopefully, reversed

“I’m delighted to welcome SeaFest to Cork for the next three years, as it serves an important role in this education. SeaFest is a brilliant illustration of our unique and unrivalled maritime history.

“In a fun and interactive way, this national annual festival is helping those of all ages to think about their connection with the water and how the actions they make today can make a difference tomorrow.”

For for information check out seafest.ie