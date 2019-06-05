Pink tractor leads run in memory of much-loved Tom

A BABY pink Ferguson 20 led a tractor run recently in honour of Tom Cole, a man who knew and loved his tractors with all his heart.

Tom from Rathvilly sadly passed away three years ago, so when his daughter Mary wanted to raise funds for a local counselling service, she decided to honour her father’s memory and raise a few bob at the same time by hosting a tractor run.

The pink Ferguson that led the parade was Tom’s own tractor and when it was given as a present to his granddaughter Sarah Doyle from Castledermot, it was sprayed pink. Sarah was too young to drive the vintage vehicle herself, but was honoured to lead the procession in memory of Tom.

It was one of more than 30 tractors that turned up for the run, which started from Baltinglass before winding its way to Kiltegan and Hacketstown before ending up in Rathvilly. The thirsty crowd were fed and watered in Lawlor’s pub, compliments of Emma before enjoying an evening of music and craic.

A total of €1,200 was raised for the Sophia Counselling Service, where Mary works in Kiltegan. The service is based in the ground of St Patrick’s College, High Park, but is run separately to the seminary.

There are ten counsellors there who provide help to all members of the family, from children and teenagers upwards, on a pay-what-you-can-afford basis. For more information, contact the centre on 059 6473840.