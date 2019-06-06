Local film company gets red-carpet treatment at Omniplex première

THE work of local filmmakers received the big screen treatment with a première at the Omniplex in Carlow recently.

The Battle of the Bands short film received its debut screening in Carlow.

It was written and directed by Clare man Jonathan Clancy and produced by Graiguecullen’s Heather Grogan.

The short was also produced in association with new Carlow film production company SUNFA Films.

It’s about a fledging musician entering a Battle of the Bands and going up against three established combos. The film explores the relationship with his single mother.

The short features Carlow bands Phoenix, Old Season and You Name Us. It was shot in 2018 at the Glenside Lounge in Killeshin as well as other locations in Bagenalstown, including the Little Shop.

“It looked absolutely fantastic having it on up there on the big screen,” said Heather. “It was great to have that opportunity.”

It’s expected the short will be submitted to national and international film festivals.

Heather thanked Kevin Brady and all of the staff at the Omniplex for all the red carpet treatment.

The screening doubled as a launch for SUNFA Films, which consists of Heather, Diarmuid Long from Graiguecullen, Carlow town’s Daniel Craig, Wicklow’s Aidan Conran, Shane Molly from Tipperary and Dublin’s Conor Keary.

Heather was in art college when she befriended Diarmuid, who studied TV and media at IT Carlow with other SUNFA members.

They started making short films together and realised they had a good thing going.

Previous shorts on which they have collaborated include Ours. It won the best actress accolade at the March on Film Challenge in 2017. Three years ago, the group created ***Crux***, which featured Red Rock actor Stephen Cromwell, and Left behind.

SUNFA Films make their own movies along with offering a fleet of film and video production services.

Heather said: “We are hoping to get out there and get known. We are continuing to make our own films, while helping other businesses and individuals who are looking to do advertising or marketing along with script consultation, story development, film crew and pre- and post-production.”

For more information, log onto www.sunfafilms.com.