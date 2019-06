The grow house in Navan. Photo: Meath Crime Prevention via Facebook.

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a cannabis grow house was discovered in Co Meath.

Gardaí carried out a search at a house in the Trim Road area of Navan yesterday at around 1:35pm.

Cannabis plants were discovered with an estimated value of €70,000.

The man was arrested at the scene and has been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before Trim District Court today.