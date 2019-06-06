  • Home >
  • National News >
  • New Dublin city apartments will cost €3,700 a month to rent

New Dublin city apartments will cost €3,700 a month to rent

Thursday, June 06, 2019

File image

A number of apartments in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock will be rented out at €3,700 per unit.

A quarter of the 120 apartments have already been snapped up.

The Opus building on Six Hanover Quay is in the heart of the docklands in an area that’s quickly becoming known as Google Town

Located across from the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, an average two-bed apartment will be rented for €3,700.

Opus is launching the 120 apartments this week, with a quarter of the units already pre-let to a mix of individual and corporate tenants.

The Irish Times reports that prices for the four-bed penthouse have not yet been set but are likely to command five-figure monthly sums.

54 of the apartments have south facing water views, 11 have their own roof gardens and all units have floor to ceiling windows.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Sales worth €909m lost annually due to availability of counterfeit goods

Thursday, 06/06/19 - 1:15pm

Man arrested after drugs worth €70,000 seized in Co Meath

Thursday, 06/06/19 - 12:15pm

Couple at centre of Holles Street termination case call on Minister to establish independent inquiry

Thursday, 06/06/19 - 12:05pm