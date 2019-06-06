  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Sales worth €909m lost annually due to availability of counterfeit goods

Sales worth €909m lost annually due to availability of counterfeit goods

Thursday, June 06, 2019

Counterfeit makeup previulsy seized.

€909m is being lost in sales in Ireland each year due to the availability of counterfeit goods.

A European survey shows the problem costs the EU €60bn in sales, with the clothing, shoes and accessories sectors are impacted the most.

This study focuses on the impact the sale of counterfeit goods have on businesses across the EU, both in terms of lost sales and jobs.

€60bn in sales are lost across Europe due to the problem annually, while up to 468,000 jobs are directly lost.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office looked at 11 sectors including clothing footwear and accessories, as well as toys and games, spirits and wines.

In Ireland, over €900m is lost to counterfeiting, with clothing and accessories accounting for €323m.

Cosmetics and personal care account for €98m.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man arrested after drugs worth €70,000 seized in Co Meath

Thursday, 06/06/19 - 12:15pm

Couple at centre of Holles Street termination case call on Minister to establish independent inquiry

Thursday, 06/06/19 - 12:05pm

Footage shows dangerous incidents at level crossings as Irish Rail calls for vigilance

Thursday, 06/06/19 - 12:05pm