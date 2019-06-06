Small aircraft in difficulty was actually model airplane that went on fire

More than two dozen people took part in a search last night after a small aircraft was reported to be in difficulty in Waterford.
The search operation took place in the Comeragh Mountains, near Rathcormack from 8.45pm.
South East Mountain Rescue had received a report “of a what looked like a paraglider/light aircraft going down in the Lough Morha area”.
Upon further investigation, the rescue team believed it was, in fact, a model airplane in flight.
The model went on fire and crashed. Nobody was injured.
The search was also assisted by the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117.