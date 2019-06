A swimming ban at three Dublin beaches has been extended.

Tests are being carried out at Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion after a sewerage wastewater overflow.

File photo of Dollymount Strand.

Irish Water said it happened at Ringsend wastewater treatment plant during this week’s Status Yellow rainfall warning.

DĂșn Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has decided to extend the ban to five of its beaches.

They are Seapoint, Sandycove, The Forty Foot, Killiney and White Rock.