106-year-old May marks special birthday bash with family and friends

A LUXURIOUS soak in Epsom salts and a good dose of fish are the magic ingredients for a longer life.

So says May Morris, and she should know, because she’s just celebrated her 106th birthday!

There was a joyous atmosphere in Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow when the spritely Ms Morris was the centre of attention at her birthday party on Thursday 23 May.

Among the special guests were her granddaughter Kay and her husband Bill, who flew in from Australia especially for the occasion.

May’s only daughter Rose lives in Melbourne, while she also has one surviving brother, Larry, who lives in Australia, too.

May was originally a Byrne from Castledermot and was born in 1913, one of 11 children to Roseanne and James Byrne.

After finishing her formal education locally, she moved to England, where she found work in a munitions factory. She was married twice, with her second husband passing away 52 years ago.

Thirty-five years ago, May decided to move back to Ireland and she lived independently in Castledermot until the ripe ole age of 101, when she moved into Hillview Nursing Home. She’s now the doyenne of the place and is a much-loved member of the community there.

Among the other special guests at her birthday party was Bishop Denis Nulty, who presented her with a religious medal and a medal from President Michael D Higgins to mark her phenomenal birthday.

Fellow Castledermot native, singer Michael English, was another special guest. He serenaded her with her favourite song Let it be by The Beatles.

That single was released in 1970 but, like May herself, has stood to the test of time. She puts the secret of her longevity to good, clean living, including taking fish oils on a regular basis and a warm soak in a bath with Epsom salts every evening!