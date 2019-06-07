Irish woman among 17 killed in Dubai bus crash

Friday, June 07, 2019

An Irish woman is believed to be among the 17 people killed in a bus crash in Dubai.

The bus, which was travelling from Oman, smashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, authorities said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is ready to assist if asked.

At least 12 Indians were among the dead and the number could increase, Indian consular officials said.

The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai’s Rashidiya neighbourhood, smashing through the driver’s side of the bus.

The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities. At least three others were injured in the crash.

“Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences,” police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.

More as we have it

PA & Digital Desk

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Co Kerry

Friday, 07/06/19 - 12:45pm

Calls for review into ‘shocking and disgusting’ treatment of woman buried without ceremony

Friday, 07/06/19 - 11:55am

Vicky Phelan announces name of her memoir

Friday, 07/06/19 - 11:25am