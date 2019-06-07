IT students’ project tackles household waste and littering

THE environment department of Carlow County Council joined forces with IT Carlow’s marketing students when they focussed on designing strategies to make people aware of household waste and the scourge of littering.

The project was a six-month collaboration, which reached its finale at a presentation of their work and an awards ceremony in Carlow Town Hall.

Úna Grant, programme director of the new digital marketing course, co-ordinated the research phase of the project. She congratulated the students on their extensive research work to profile recycling behaviour and perceptions of littering in Co Carlow. She acknowledged the 500-plus Co Carlow residents who responded to the student survey. An encouraging finding of the research was the high percentage of Carlow residents who actively engage in positive recycling behaviour.

Other speakers included IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy, who predicted that the marketing campaigns and videos would “serve as inspiration points for new promotional initiatives by Carlow County Council to change behaviour on important environmental issues”.

The council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan paid tribute to the passion for their work exhibited by the environment department team and expressed her desire to see further collaboration between the local authority and IT Carlow.

Jannette O’Brien, environment officer at Carlow County Council and initiator of the project, praised the marketing students for focusing their studies on sustainability and reminded the audience that in 30 years’ time there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.

In total, 17 student teams were nominated for awards. The winning teams were presented with certificates and voucher prizes sponsored by Carlow County Council.