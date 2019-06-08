11 charged with more than 200 counts relating to alleged rape, sexual exploitation and neglect of children

  • Home >
Saturday, June 08, 2019

Eleven people have appeared in court charged with over 200 counts relating to the alleged rape, sexual exploitation, and neglect of children.

Six women and five men were arrested at Garda stations in Munster this morning and brought before a court charged with a total of 212 counts.

These include, rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child neglect, and cruelty to a child.

The court, which cannot be identified for legal reasons, was told the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that all eleven accused are to face a trial on indictment, at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The defendants were remanded on strict bail conditions, to appear in court again on November 21.

