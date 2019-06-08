Four large Dublin housing developments seek permission under ‘fast-track’ system

Planning permission is being sought for more than 1,200 housing units in Dublin and Kildare.

Plans for the four large housing developments have been filed directly with An Bord Pleanála under the new fast-track mechanism that sees decisions made within 16 weeks.

Atlas GP wants to build 234 apartments and duplexes in Brennanstown Road, Cabinteely, while in nearby Gort Mhuire in Dundrum, Crekav Trading GP plans to develop 116 apartments and Summix WSC Developments proposes student accommodation, with 373 bed spaces, on the site of Brewery Block in Dublin 8.

A large development is also planned for Osberstown in Naas, Co Kildare, comprising 500 houses and apartments.

Meanwhile, The GAA and the Archdiocese of Dublin are planning to sell off a site for up to 1,200 apartments on the northside of the city.

The site near the Archbishop’s Palace in Drumcondra includes Church lands the GAA had been planning to buy.

The Irish Times reports the deal could be worth €100m – but it is not clear how the proceeds will be split.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown councillor Jim Gildea said: ” We have a chronic shortage of houses right across Dublin. I welcome anything that will burst that bubble of too many people chasing too few units.”