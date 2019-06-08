  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Garda Commissioner Drew Harris features in Queen’s birthday honours list

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris features in Queen’s birthday honours list

Saturday, June 08, 2019

The Policing Authority has congratulated the achievement of the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who features in Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours’ list.

Commissioner Harris,who has 35 years’ service as a police officer, has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for his services in Northern Ireland.

He was the deputy chief constable of the PSNI from 2014 until 2018.

He said: “I’m very honoured and pleased to receive this award”.

Meanwhile, retiring PSNI chief constable George Hamilton has been awarded a knighthood.

Popular priest and broadcaster, Fr Brian D’Arcy from Co Fermanagh, is also to receive an OBE.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Brown Thomas cancels sale of Kanye West runners over crowd ‘safety concerns’

Saturday, 08/06/19 - 1:55pm

Modest Katie Taylor ‘not a fan of honorary statue’

Saturday, 08/06/19 - 11:55am

Special Olympics Seapoint charity swim cancelled due to Dublin Bay sewage leak

Saturday, 08/06/19 - 11:45am