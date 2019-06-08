Missing 43-year-old Tipperary man found safe and well

Saturday, June 08, 2019

Leonard O’Brien.

Update: Leonard O’Brien has been found safe and well.

Earlier:

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 43-year-old Tipperary man.

Leonard O’Brien is missing from Carrick On Suir since yesterday.

Leonard was last seen driving at black Volkswagen Passat (11-W-840) at approximately 3:10pm yesterday at Tinvane, Carrick On Suir.

He is described as being 5’5″, with short dark blonde hair, of average build with blue eyes.

When last seen Leonard was wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Clonmel on 052 617 7640.

