Green Party spearheads five-year deal to move Dublin towards ‘zero-carbon’ status

The Green Party has secured an agreement intended to make Dublin a zero-carbon city by 2050.

The party’s 10 councillors on Dublin City Council have signed a five-year deal to improve the environment. The deal is also signed by Labour, Fianna Fáil and Social Democrat councillors.

Newly elected Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon said the “wide-ranging policy agreement” would help to move Dublin towards zero-carbon status.

A zero-carbon city would produce no more greenhouse gas emissions than it could off-set, for example by planting carbon-absorbing trees. Cities account for about 70% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions.

“Our main focus of course is climate change. We’re going to have a specific committee to look at climate change,” said Cllr Pidgeon.

“We have plans to retro-fit Council buildings (and) ensure energy efficiency in Council housing and develop transport policies that will de-carbonise Dublin.

He added that waste management is a key part of the deal.

“To reduce waste, we will make sure that Council facilities and public events run by the Council don’t use single-use plastics, that they reduce the amount of disposable kitchenware and also ensure we install public water fountains across the city,” he said.

“This will ensure people don’t have to rely on water bottles the whole time and will help reduce plastic waste.

“The plan is to make sure that by 2050, Dublin is a zero-carbon city.”