Newly-elected Wallace says she won’t enter pact with FF or FG

THE battle for control of Carlow County Council has political parties locked in negotiations this week, but one councillor has vowed to stick by her “mandate of radical change”. Newly-elected People Before Profit (PBP) councillor Adrienne Wallace has said that she will not enter into any pact with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

The new council consists of six Fine Gael councillors, six from Fianna Fáil and six others, comprised of Independents, Sinn Féin, Labour and PBP. It makes for an interesting dynamic and no-one is certain if it will mean a grand coalition of various parties and none, a FG/FF alliance or perhaps a hung council at this Friday’s AGM.

Ms Wallace told The Nationalist that she been approached by representatives from both of the establishment parties about voting pacts, but she has said she will not be moving away from her ‘mandate of radical change’, especially now that she has been elected.

“I am honouring my mandate of radical change and refuse to enter any pact with the establishment parties. I was voted in on the demand to open up the vacant homes we have here in Carlow in order to tackle the social housing list – let’s remember that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are the parties that have orchestrated this housing crisis. I refuse to get into bed with them, even at a local level,” insisted cllr Wallace.

“I refuse to take part in the insider horse-trading that goes with local councils. The offer to water down my politics in order to climb the so-called pecking order and get elected to paid chair positions shows how the parties are up to the same old tricks,” said cllr Wallace.

“From the onset I have told my supporters that I am a new, young and radical voice. Today I am making it clear that I will be honouring every vote I received in the elections and sticking to my principles and my commitment to fight for Carlow,” concluded Ms Wallace.