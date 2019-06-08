Special Olympics Seapoint charity swim cancelled due to Dublin Bay sewage leak

A charity swim for Special Olympics Ireland at Seapoint has been cancelled today because of the latest sewage leak in Dublin Bay.

The leak is due to a storm-water overflow from Ringsend Treatment Plant on June 4 and 5.

A no-swim warning applies to all beaches along the coast between Dollymount in North Dublin and White Rock Beach in Killiney on the Southside, just beyond Dublin Bay. Swimming is currently prohibited at all beaches in the area, after a warning by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Dublin City Council.

The warning applies to Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion Strands, Seapoint Beach, Sandycove Beach, The Forty Foot Bathing Area, Killiney Beach, and White Rock Beach.

The swimming ban is expected to last for seven days. In a statement Irish Water said that there had been stormwater overflow from the Ringsend Wastewater treatment plant following heavy rain this week.

Today’s race at Seapoint is one of the casualties of a bathing ban across eight beaches in south Dublin across the weekend. The men’s race was due to be at 2pm, with the women’s at 3pm. The swimming ban is expected to last for a week.

David Campbell, from the Garda Swimming Club, says the race – which was also a qualifier for the Liffey Swim – will hopefully be rescheduled at a later date.

He said: “Unfortunately with the various swimming restrictions around the various areas, a number of beaches have been closed on the advice of the various councils…Unfortunately, this afternoon’s swim at Seapoint has (therefore) been cancelled.”