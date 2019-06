There was one winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot of more than €4m.

The Lotto jackpot was €4,051,610.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 34, 37, 40, 47 and the bonus is 7.

The ticket was sold in the west of the country.

There was also a winner of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.