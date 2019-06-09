Ireland’s EPIC Emigration Museum tops World Travel Awards poll

Ireland’s EPIC Emigration Museum has been voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction for 2019.

It has beaten Buckingham Palace, the Roman Colosseum and the Eiffel Tower to grab the spotlight at the World Travel Awards in Madeira, Portugal.

The museum, which opened just three years ago at the CHQ building in Dublin’s Docklands, will welcome 300,000 visitors this year.

The founder of the museum Neville Isdell said they were honoured to get the award.

He said: “We are delighted to be named Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction for 2019. We have thoroughly enjoyed welcoming the tens of thousands of people who have visited us both from Ireland and overseas each year and look forward to welcoming many more.

“I have always believed that the story of Irish people around the world was worth telling, and so, I founded EPIC. When we opened in 2016, we had a vision to create a local museum that could connect globally. It’s very important that we honour the Irish diaspora abroad and recognise the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide.

“It’s wonderful to be recognised for this award today, thank you to those that made this possible through hard work and dedication, and to those who voted for us.”

The museum tells a powerful story about the 10 million Irish people who travelled abroad to start a new life around the world in places like America, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Visitors can swipe through video galleries, dance through motion sensor quizzes, listen to remastered audio from 100 years ago and watch videos that bring Irish history to life.

The Irish Emigration Museum’s Discovering Gallery.

Other highlights include a gallery of infamous Irish rogues, a whispering library featuring some of Ireland’s most prominent Irish writers, a celebration of Irish music and dance, which includes Riverdance, and an Irish Family History Centre where visitors can consult with a genealogy expert to learn more about their own family history.

Other Irish winners at the awards were Dublin’s Sandymount Hotel which was named ‘Europe’s Leading Green Hotel’ for the third year in a row, the Convention Centre in Dublin which topped the ‘Europe’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination’ category and the Jameson Distillery, also in Dublin, for ‘Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour’.