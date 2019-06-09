Nearly 100 people survived cocaine overdoses last year

Sunday, June 09, 2019

Nearly 100 people survived cocaine overdoses last year as the number of cases jumped.

There were 98 cases compared to just 66 who were treated in hospital in 2017.

HSE figures published by the Sunday Times reveal the dramatic increase in poisoning cases involving the drug.

Janet Robinson from the Blanchardstown Drugs and Alcohol Task Force says dealers are now running a delivery service to bring cocaine to users:

“What we have also found in the last four years of our research is that cocaine is widely available and very easy to access.

“It is a phone call away. If people are partying at the weekend and they know the right people, cocaine can actually be brought to the party quite easily,” she said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Bereavement exemptions should be extended to Junior Cert, TD insists

Sunday, 09/06/19 - 7:40pm

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Dublin

Sunday, 09/06/19 - 5:10pm

Update: Power restored to 2,000 Cork homes and businesses

Sunday, 09/06/19 - 4:40pm