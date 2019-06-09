Update: Power restored to 2,000 Cork homes and businesses

Sunday, June 09, 2019

The ESB has restored electricity supplies after a large power cut in County Cork earlier this evening.

About 2,000 homes and businesses were affected by a fault just after 4pm today.

It affected customers in Midleton, Ballinacurra and Carrigshane.

