Update: Power restored to 2,000 Cork homes and businesses

File photo

The ESB has restored electricity supplies after a large power cut in County Cork earlier this evening.

About 2,000 homes and businesses were affected by a fault just after 4pm today.

It affected customers in Midleton, Ballinacurra and Carrigshane.

Earlier: Over 2,000 homes and businesses without power in Co Cork

Over 2,000 homes and businesses are without power in Co Cork this evening.

The power cut has affected parts of Midleton and Carrigshane since just after 4pm.

The ESB says it’s working to restore supplies, and hopes to be finished before eight o’clock this evening.

The ESB told customers to check powercheck.ie to see if their area is affected.