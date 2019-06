File photo

Gardaí are investigating a fatal incident where a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Co Dublin on Friday.

The male pedestrian in his late 30s, was removed to Beaumont Hospital with critical injuries but passed away this morning.

The incident occurred on Whitestown Road in Rush around lunchtime, gardaí say.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station.