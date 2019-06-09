  • Home >
  • National News >
  • TD calls on Dáil to debate HSE plan to cut hours for home help carers

TD calls on Dáil to debate HSE plan to cut hours for home help carers

Sunday, June 09, 2019

There are calls for the Dáil to suspend business next week and hold an urgent debate on HSE plans to cut home help hours for carers for the rest of the summer.

Independent Deputy Denis Naughten has said officials have been told to block new applications for help, until November, to cut costs.

With more than 6,000 people already waiting for care packages, Deputy Naughten said many family carers will feel pressurised to send their elderly relatives to nursing homes.

Deputy Naughten said: “The HSE are saying that in order to balance their budget they are going to cut back on the allocation of home help hours.

“This is going to have a detrimental impact on older people, people with a disability and the people that are caring for them and puts a huge knock-on impact on our hospitals and on our health services.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two new millionaires in Ireland today after Lotto success

Sunday, 09/06/19 - 3:20pm

Ireland’s EPIC Emigration Museum tops World Travel Awards poll

Sunday, 09/06/19 - 9:35am

Local authorities see 8% rise in personal injury cases

Sunday, 09/06/19 - 9:25am