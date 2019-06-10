Ireland’s ‘litter blackspot’ revealed as Kilkenny named country’s cleanest town

Ballymun in Dublin is the most littered place in the country after it was deemed a ‘litter blackspot’ in the latest Irish Business Against Litter survey.

Several cities and towns across the country have done very well, with Kilkenny found to be the cleanest place in the country.

It has returned to the top spot for the fifth time.

77% of the 40 towns and cities assessed by An Taisce have been found to be clean.

14 areas are ‘Cleaner to European Norms’ while 16 are ‘Clean to European Norms’.

Gorey, Carlow, Waterford City – Ballybeg and Limerick City Centre are moderately littered, according to the survey.

Limerick City South, Cork’s Northside and Cork City – Mahon are littered, while Dublin’s North Inner City is seriously littered.

Ballymun is the only ‘litter blackspot’ on the list.

Irish towns and cities ranked from best to worst:

1. Kilkenny

2. Athlone

3. Killarney

4. Portlaoise

5. Tralee

6. Ballina

7. Newbridge

T8. Letterkenny

T8. Roscommon

10. Fermoy

11. Leixlip

12. Midleton

13. Wicklow

14. Ennis

15. Dublin Airport Environs

16. Waterford City Centre

17. Galway City Centre

18. Swords

19. Cork City Centre

20. Sligo

21. Monaghan

T22 Navan

T22 Tallaght

24. Dun Laoghaire

25. Dublin City Centre

26. Ballinasloe

27. Cavan

28. Longford

T29. Galway Inner City – Ballybane

T29. Tipperary

31. Drogheda

32. Gorey

33. Carlow

34. Waterford City – Ballybeg

35. Limerick City Centre

36. Cork City – Mahon

37. Cork Northside

38. Limerick City South – Galvone

39. Dublin North Inner City

40. Ballymun