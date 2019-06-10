Ireland’s ‘litter blackspot’ revealed as Kilkenny named country’s cleanest town

Ballymun in Dublin is the most littered place in the country after it was deemed a ‘litter blackspot’ in the latest Irish Business Against Litter survey.
Several cities and towns across the country have done very well, with Kilkenny found to be the cleanest place in the country.
It has returned to the top spot for the fifth time.
77% of the 40 towns and cities assessed by An Taisce have been found to be clean.
14 areas are ‘Cleaner to European Norms’ while 16 are ‘Clean to European Norms’.
Gorey, Carlow, Waterford City – Ballybeg and Limerick City Centre are moderately littered, according to the survey.
Limerick City South, Cork’s Northside and Cork City – Mahon are littered, while Dublin’s North Inner City is seriously littered.
Ballymun is the only ‘litter blackspot’ on the list.
Irish towns and cities ranked from best to worst:
1. Kilkenny
2. Athlone
3. Killarney
4. Portlaoise
5. Tralee
6. Ballina
7. Newbridge
T8. Letterkenny
T8. Roscommon
10. Fermoy
11. Leixlip
12. Midleton
13. Wicklow
14. Ennis
15. Dublin Airport Environs
16. Waterford City Centre
17. Galway City Centre
18. Swords
19. Cork City Centre
20. Sligo
21. Monaghan
T22 Navan
T22 Tallaght
24. Dun Laoghaire
25. Dublin City Centre
26. Ballinasloe
27. Cavan
28. Longford
T29. Galway Inner City – Ballybane
T29. Tipperary
31. Drogheda
32. Gorey
33. Carlow
34. Waterford City – Ballybeg
35. Limerick City Centre
36. Cork City – Mahon
37. Cork Northside
38. Limerick City South – Galvone
39. Dublin North Inner City
40. Ballymun