Swimming ban lifted at five Dublin beaches

Monday, June 10, 2019

The ban remains in place for swimmers at Dollymount Strand

Swimming bans remain in place at three popular swimming spots in Dublin after water quality has returned to normal at five strands in the south of the city.

The ban was implemented at eight beaches following an overflow at the Ringsend water treatment plant sent sewerage flowing into Dublin Bay last week.

The bans were lifted at all beaches in the Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown area last night after tests found the water quality had returned to normal.

Swimmers will now be permitted to enter the water at Seapoint, Sandycove, The Forty Foot, Killiney and White Rock.

Dublin City Council says it will decide whether to lift the bans at Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion strands later today.

