Gardaí are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing Dublin man.

Paul McKenna, 55, has been missing from his home in Clonee, Blanchardstown, since June 6.

He is described as 5’9″ tall with green eyes and brown/grey hair.

It is not known what Paul was wearing when he was last seen.

Gardaí and Paul’s family have concerns for his safety.