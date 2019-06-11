Swimming ban lifted at all but one Dublin beach

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Swimming bans remain in place at one popular swimming spot in Dublin after water quality has returned to normal at seven strands in the city.

However, a bathing ban remains in place at Dollymount Beach.

The ban was implemented at eight beaches following an overflow at the Ringsend water treatment plant sent sewerage flowing into Dublin Bay last week.

The bans were lifted at all beaches in the Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown area on Sunday night after tests found the water quality had returned to normal.

Swimmers will now be permitted to enter the water at Seapoint, Sandycove, The Forty Foot, Killiney and White Rock.

The temporary restrictions have also since been lifted from Sandymount and Merrion strands.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Cabinet set to approve new Fair Deal for farming families

Tuesday, 11/06/19 - 9:25am

Over 500 plants species became extinct in the past 250 years, study finds

Tuesday, 11/06/19 - 9:05am

15 sitting days in Dáil before summer break to tackle backlog of legislation

Tuesday, 11/06/19 - 7:25am