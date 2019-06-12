Catherine’s cake sale raises €500 for MS

THERE was an impressive array of delicious bakes and tarts when Carlow woman Catherine McDermott hosted a cake sale in aid of the local multiple sclerosis society in the Cathedral Parish Centre.

Helped by her family of great bakers, Catherine raised more than €500 in the sixth cake sale that she’s organised.

“I’m both pleased and surprised by how well we did,” Catherine told The Nationalist.

Catherine was diagnosed with MS in 2001 and is a great supporter of the local branch of the multiple sclerosis society. They meet up on the third Wednesday of every month in Askea Parish Centre.

“The meetings are very sociable. It’s a chance to meet and greet people and see how they’re getting on,” she continued.

Members only have to pay a one-off payment for lifetime membership, which gives them access to physiotherapy in the Sacred Heart Hospital, while they also organise events in conjunction with the branch in Co Kilkenny.

To find out more about the MS society, phone 01 6781600 or email info@ms-society.ie.