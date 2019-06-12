Gardaí anxious to locate man, 32, missing from Co Louth

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Colin Quinlivan

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing man in County Louth.

Colin Quinlivan, 32, has not been seen since Monday morning.

Colin left his home in Dundalk at 7am on Monday and was last seen in the Slane area of County Meath at 9.50am that same morning.

He was driving a white Ford Transit Connect – registration number 08-D-53726.

Colin is described as 5’7″ in height with a slim build, blonde hair and a bit of stubble.

When last seen he was wearing a navy snickers hoodie, navy snickers bottoms and black Lonsdale runners.

He was wearing black French Connection glasses.

Gardaí and his family members are anxious to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 0429388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí seek help locating missing Limerick woman

Wednesday, 12/06/19 - 10:30pm

No winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, 12/06/19 - 9:20pm

US author Emily Ruskovich wins Dublin Literary Award for debut novel

Wednesday, 12/06/19 - 7:30pm