Ireland’s luckiest counties for scratch card wins revealed

The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards.

Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a massive total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.

Dublin is the luckiest county with 102 players claiming top prizes worth over €5.3 million in winnings.

Scratch card players in Tipperary came out second place with €1,695,000 in top prizes shared among 20 winners.

Cork came third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players while Wexford and Kildare round off the top five with total top prize scratch card wins of €1,415,000 and €1,385,000, respectively.

The full county by county stats can be viewed here:

[table]

[row]

[column]County[/column]

[column]No. of top prize scratch card wins[/column]

[column]Total in top tier prizes[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Dublin[/column]

[column]102[/column]

[column]€5,365,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Tipperary[/column]

[column]19[/column]

[column]€1,645,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Cork[/column]

[column]38[/column]

[column]€1,555,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Wexford[/column]

[column]18[/column]

[column]€1,385,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Kildare[/column]

[column]17[/column]

[column]€1,385,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Limerick[/column]

[column]20[/column]

[column]€1,160,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Donegal[/column]

[column]14[/column]

[column]€945,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Mayo[/column]

[column]14[/column]

[column]€930,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Roscommon[/column]

[column]6[/column]

[column]€845,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Meath[/column]

[column]16[/column]

[column]€755,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Galway[/column]

[column]14[/column]

[column]€750,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Westmeath[/column]

[column]14[/column]

[column]€650,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Clare[/column]

[column]14[/column]

[column]€635,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Louth[/column]

[column]16[/column]

[column]€605,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Kilkenny[/column]

[column]9[/column]

[column]€575,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Sligo[/column]

[column]8[/column]

[column]€510,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Monaghan[/column]

[column]8[/column]

[column]€495,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Kerry[/column]

[column]7[/column]

[column]€400,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Offaly[/column]

[column]7[/column]

[column]€430,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Waterford[/column]

[column]7[/column]

[column]€310,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Carlow[/column]

[column]8[/column]

[column]€290,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Cavan[/column]

[column]6[/column]

[column]€220,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Laois[/column]

[column]8[/column]

[column]€270,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Wicklow[/column]

[column]7[/column]

[column]€260,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Leitrim[/column]

[column]4[/column]

[column]€145,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Longford[/column]

[column]1[/column]

[column]€50,000[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Total[/column]

[column]402[/column]

[column]€22,565,000[/column]

[/row]

[/table]

Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, the National Lottery has also launched a brand new €5 scratch card game.

‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ contains four top prizes of €45,000 with a total prize fund of over €4 million.

Speaking on the release of these findings and on the release of the ‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ scratch card, a National Lottery spokesperson said:

Scratch cards remain one of the most popular pastimes for our players and these statistics show why.

“Whether you are looking for an ideal last-minute gift or looking for that extra gift to pop into his card, scratch cards make the ideal gift for your dad this Father’s Day.”