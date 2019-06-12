Local heroes fêted at cathaoirleach awards

SEVEN people were honoured at the inaugural cathaoirleach awards in Bagenalstown, a last hurrah before the recent local elections. It was the first time the awards had taken place and each of the councillors got to nominate their favourites in such categories as sport, community, and culture.

Cathaoirleach Willie Quinn was unable to attend the ceremony, which took place in McGrath Hall, Bagenalstown, so leas-cathaoirleach Michael Doran did the honours in his absence.

Among the winners were Fr Tom Lalor, Willie Mullins, Jason Foley, Grace Doyle, Michelle Murphy, Nurney soccer club and Paddy Gardiner.

Leas-cathaoirleach of Muinebheag Municipal District, cllr Michael Doran, presents a cathaoirleach’s award to Fr Tom Lalor

The awards also recognised the communities that participated in the Bank of Ireland enterprise competition, including Bagenalstown Improvement Group, Ballon Improvement Group, Clonegal Tidy Village Association and Myshall’s Muintir na Tíre group.

The awards were to honour the significant achievements, hard work and dedication of local people in their respective disciplines.

