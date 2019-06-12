SIPTU and HSE to hold talks ahead of planned strike action by health support staff

Talks between SIPTU, the HSE, and the Department of Public Expenditure are due to take place tomorrow ahead of planned industrial action by health support staff.

10,000 workers are due to strike next Thursday in a row over a job evaluation scheme and pay increases.

The Workplace Relations Commission has called both parties to talks tomorrow.

Health care assistants, porters, cleaners and chefs are among the staff that will strike.

Five further days of strike action are also planned.

Paul Bell of SIPTU says they do not want to impact on health services in order to get what they want.

“We have accepted the invitation from the WRC to attend the talks. We will use these talks as an opportunity to restate our members’ position that the Government must make every effort to resolve this dispute,” said Mr Bell.

“Failure to resolve this dispute will undoubtedly bring pressures on the delivery of health services.”