Two people in Cork and Louth €500,000 richer after EuroMillions draw

Two people are €500,000 richer after scooping the top prize in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The players from Co Cork and Co Louth matched all five numbers in the draw. The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 31, 35 and 44.

Meanwhile, the €138m EuroMillions jackpot was won in the UK.

The winning ticket sold in Cork was bought in Dano’s SuperValu Supermarket, Bellevue in Mallow while in Louth, the ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores, Scotch Hall, Drogheda.

Paul O’Mahony, owner of Dano’s SuperValu supermarket in Mallow said: “We’re thrilled to have sold a winning ticket – it’s the first major National Lottery prize we’ve ever sold so we’re delighted.

We are in business here for more than 50 years – I inherited the business from my own father Dano – so it’s great to get our first major winner.

“About 90% of our customers are from the Mallow area so hopefully the winner is a local. I’d like to wish the winner the very best of luck, whoever they are,” he said.

A National Lottery spokesperson appealed for EuroMillions players in both counties to check their tickets and said: “What a week of winners we are having at the National Lottery.

“Only yesterday we gave away more than €11.2m in prizes to three winners and now we have two more winners who get €500,000 each. We are encouraging all our EuroMillions players in Louth and Cork to check their tickets carefully this morning to see if you are half a million euro better off.”