Councillor calls for Polish rock group to be banned ahead of Limerick gig

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Kevin Sheehan

A Limerick councillor is calling on the Minister for Justice to block a Polish rock group from playing a concert in the county next week.

Behemoth is due to perform at King John’s Castle on Monday night, their first visit to Ireland since playing Vicar Street in February.

The band’s lead singer has previously ripped up a bible on stage.

Fianna Fáil councillor Kevin Sheehan says the people of Ireland are not entertained by acts such as these.

“People who come to our country and intend – and I hope they don’t do it – to tear up bibles on public platforms for the entertainment of people,” said Cllr Sheehan.

“To me it’s disgusting and it’s disgraceful and it’s not my type of entertainment.

“We do not want it here in this country.”

