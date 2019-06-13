Gardaí appeal for information following cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath

Gardaí are appealing for information after a cash box was stolen in Co Westmeath this morning.

The cash-in-transit robbery happened outside a financial institution in Kinnegad at 10.20am.

Three men in a gold Renault Scenic car took a cash box from a security man.

This car was later found burnt out a short distance away in the Ballinabrackey Road area where it is believed another car was waiting.

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the Kinnegad town area between 9 and 11am.

They are particularly appealing to those who may have dash-cam footage who were in the area at the time of the raid.

Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384 000 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.