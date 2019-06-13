It’s all over for Talk It Over

A LISTENING service to help people who have been bereaved by suicide has had to shut its doors in Carlow town after 21 years due to lack of funding and support.

Founder member of the Talk It Over service Rita Cassin told The Nationalist that it was a difficult decision to make but that they had no choice because they simply didn’t have the money to keep going.

“Annually we needed only about €16,000 because we all work on a voluntary basis, but €16,000 is a lot of money when you haven’t got it,” a heartbroken Rita revealed. “You get fed up begging for money, always asking people for help.”

While the service did receive some funding a few years ago from the HSE, it depended largely on donations and people’s generosity. The service, which was last located on Barrack Street, Carlow, helped countless people over the past two decades as they struggled to come to terms with the death of loved ones through suicide or sudden death.

Heartbreakingly, Rita set up the service in 1998, two years after her son Patrick died by suicide. She had wanted to help others cope with the loss of a loved one, but then another son, Barry, also took his own life in 2007. She continued with her work in Talk It Over, a one-to-one listening service to help the bereaved. The service was later opened up to help anyone struggling with death or, at times, those who had suicidal ideation themselves.

When it closed its doors last week, there were four fully-trained listeners as well as a committee of four dedicated members.

“Truthfully, I wouldn’t be able to count the amount of people who came to us over the years. We have four trained listeners, people who would give up their time voluntarily after they worked a long day themselves. We didn’t have enough listeners in the end and we were afraid to train more people in case we ended up shutting the service, because it’s really expensive to get people trained in this. This decision wasn’t taken lightly – we thought long and hard about it,” continued Rita.

She said that she and the other volunteers were “heartbroken” that Talk It Over was now closed and that even though their landlord had offered to reduce the rent, they couldn’t sustain the service.

Rita also wanted to thank the people of Co Carlow and beyond for their support over the past 21 years. People really are so generous, they’ve been very kind. Our listeners have been brilliant: it’s not easy to give up your time when everyone’s working and are really busy,” she said. “I’ve no idea what’s going to happen now. No idea at all.”