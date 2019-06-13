Respite house for kids expected to open in days

THE long wait may finally be over for Carlow families, with the new children’s respite service, Kilcar House in Tullow, expected to open in the coming days.

Deputy Pat Deering confirmed to The Nationalist that the keys to the new facility at Castledermot Road, Tullow will be handed over to Enable Ireland this week.

It’s understood that work on the house is almost complete, with the only outstanding item at the front boundary, which requires a fence to ensure the children’s safety. This work is currently underway.

“The head of terms for the lease agreement have been agreed and signed by Enable Ireland and the keys will be handed over this week,” stated deputy Deering. “Enable Ireland is continuing to work closely with the HSE and is currently preparing the house and associated documentation for the HIQA inspection that’s required prior to commencement of overnight services. Day respite will commence at the house in advance of the overnight respite services,” he added.

A family forum is now in place, which provides families with an opportunity for consultation and exchange of information, one of which took place yesterday (Monday).

Once opened, Enable Ireland proposes to offer a range of services to children and their families in the Carlow/Kilkenny area. Services will begin on a phased basis.

“This new facility is very welcome, as there have been no respite care services in Carlow in recent times since the previous centre closed,” stated deputy Deering.

“The benefits of the new facility to the children and their families will be immense and will provide an important support service to families in our community.”